Eye Care

Gaining an Hour of Sleep May be Protective Against Retinal Disease

Risks of RAO, RVO, PDR, and nvAMD lower in the month following autumn daylight saving time transition
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Macular Degeneration
Sleep
Daylight Savings
Eye Health
Retina Damage
Diabetic Retinopathy
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