Eye Care

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Linked to Higher Risk for Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Most ION events occurred in men, patients 50 years or older, with minimal risk seen in women, patients younger than 50 years
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Medications
Neuropathy
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Eye Health
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