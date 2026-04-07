Eye Care

Low-Cost Platform Capable of Automated Anterior Segment Imaging for Eye Disease Screening

Calibrated estimation of anterior chamber depth shows excellent agreement with anterior segment OCT
eye retina vision
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Imaging Devices
Artificial Intelligence
Healthcare Costs
Eye Health
Deep Learning Model

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