Eye Care

Metformin Use Linked to Lower Odds of New-Onset Neovascular AMD

Associations persist among patients with diabetes, specifically among those without retinopathy
macular degeneration AMD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Macular Degeneration
metformin
Diabetic Retinopathy

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