Eye Care

Nearly 1 in 5 Patients Report Exposure to Ophthalmic Treatments Perceived as Bogus

More than half of the exposures occurred through online advertising
eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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