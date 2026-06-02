Eye Care

New, Open-Access Tool Guides Pediatric Amblyopia Diagnosis, Management

Tool aids optometrists and ophthalmologists without specialized pediatric training
eye exam child vision
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vision Problems
Child Health
Lazy Eye
Eye Health
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