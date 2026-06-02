New, Open-Access Tool Guides Pediatric Amblyopia Diagnosis, Management

TUESDAY, June 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A new decision support tool can assist optometrists and ophthalmologists in the care of children aged 3 to 17 years with amblyopia, according to a special communication published online May 7 in JAMA Ophthalmology.Allison I. Summers, O.D., from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues from the Pediatric Eye Disease Investigator Group, conducted a literature search and incorporated consensus opinion to create the Amblyopia Navigator Decision-Support Instrument (ANDI), a free, web-based amblyopia decision support tool for eye care professionals.Based on 147 publications and additional professional guidelines, the ANDI tool is designed to guide any eye doctor through the diagnosis of amblyopia and subsequent management options. The tool helps the eye care clinician without specialty training in pediatric eye care to determine the best glasses prescription for the patient based on a few clinical findings. The tool also helps assess how long to monitor whether glasses alone are improving vision, or if glasses are not enough, ANDI walks the clinician through next steps, including patching the stronger eye for a couple of hours a day, using atropine eye drops to temporarily blur the stronger eye, or considering newer digital treatments delivered through specially designed games or videos. The tool also provides steps for follow-up visits, signs of stalled progress or recurrence, and recommendations for changing the course of treatment and when to refer to a specialist. The tool can be used at an initial visit or along the amblyopia care journey."We hope that this tool can be leveraged to minimize gaps in access to pediatric ophthalmic care," coauthor Stacy L. Pineles, M.D., cochair of the Pediatric Eye Disease Investigator Group, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter