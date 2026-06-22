Eye Care

Novel Treatment Regimen Promising for Diabetic Macular Edema

Anti-VEGF injection followed by dexamethasone intravitreal implant showed noninferior efficacy to conventional treatment regimen
eye vision senior macular degeneration
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Steroids
Therapy & Procedures
Eye Health
Biologics
Diabetic Retinopathy
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