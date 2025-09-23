Photorefractive Keratectomy Safe, Effective for Teenagers

TUESDAY, Sept. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is safe and effective for teenagers, with visual outcomes comparable to or slightly better than in adults, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress, held from Sept. 12 to 16 in Copenhagen, Denmark.Avinoam Shye, M.D., Ph.D., from Rambam Health Care Campus in Israel, and colleagues examined whether PRK is a viable option for younger patients in a retrospective cohort study conducted at a single center from January 2010 to June 2024. A total of 65,211 eyes that underwent PRK were examined. Patients aged 17 to 40 years with myopia up to −12.0 D were classified as teenagers (17 to 18 years) and adults (19 to 40 years).The researchers found that teenagers had thicker corneas preoperatively (536.8 ± 32.7 versus 528.3 ± 33.7 μm) and lower values for keratometry. Uncorrected distance visual acuity was slightly better in teens postoperatively (0.9646 ± 0.1072 versus 0.9507 ± 0.1289), with a significantly higher efficacy index (1.022 ± 0.1126 versus 1.015 ± 0.1339). In terms of subjective refraction and corrected distance visual acuity, no significant differences were seen. Similar rates of retreatment (0.41 percent in both groups) and ectasia (0.024 versus 0.026 percent) were seen."The research suggests that for well-screened teenagers with stable myopia, PRK could be a safe and effective option, especially when contact lenses or glasses are not ideal," Shye said in a statement. "Age alone should not disqualify a motivated and well-suited teenager from having this treatment."AbstractMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter