Pickleball-Related Eye Injuries Increased During 2021 to 2024

FRIDAY, Oct. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Pickleball-related eye injuries increased from 2021 to 2024 as the sport became more popular, according to a study published online Oct. 16 in JAMA Ophthalmology.Corey R. Lacher, M.D., from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, and colleagues assessed the incidence of and demographic factors associated with pickleball-related ocular injuries during the past 20 years. The analysis included data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System to identify associated emergency department visits from 2005 to 2024.The researchers found an estimated 3,112 pickleball-related ocular injuries with an estimated 1,262 injuries occurring in 2024 alone. The estimated incidence of pickleball-related eye injuries increased by 405 cases (P = 0.004) annually from 2021 to 2024. Pickleball-related ocular injuries were more common among patients aged 50 years and older than patients younger than 50 years (difference, 39 percent; P = 0.03). Retinal detachment, orbital fracture, globe trauma, and hyphema were the severe eye injuries identified. A direct hit by a pickleball, direct hit by a paddle, and falls accounted for the identified mechanisms of injury."Eye protection is not currently mandated for casual or professional play," the authors write. "Establishing standardized guidelines for eye protection is recommended to reduce the risk of ocular injuries among players."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).