Eye Care

Prevalence of Blinding Retinal Conditions High in the United States

Differences seen by sex, race and ethnicity, and geography across conditions
Senior woman undergoing eye exam
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vision Problems
Sex
Race
Macular Degeneration
Ethnicity
Eye Health
Retina Damage
Health Disparities
Diabetic Retinopathy

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