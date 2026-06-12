Eye Care

Proteomics-, AI-Based Prediction System Developed for Diabetic Retinal Neurodegeneration

Proteomics-based diabetic retinal neurodegeneration model developed using eight ML algorithms, achieved C-index of 0.860
macular degeneration AMD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Eye Health
Retina Damage
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