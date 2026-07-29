Renal Impairment Linked to Age-Related Macular Degeneration

WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Renal impairment and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are interrelated, with higher odds of AMD among individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a review published online July 25 in the American Journal of Ophthalmology.Anas Alamoudi, M.D., from Jeddah Eye Hospital in Saudi Arabia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of eligible human observational studies and Mendelian randomization analyses to assess CKD/renal metrics in relation to AMD.The primary meta-analysis included 19 studies. The researchers observed an association for CKD with higher odds of AMD (odds ratio, 1.27). Similar effects were seen by design. Associations were significant for nonexudative AMD (odds ratio, 1.46), but an imprecise increase was seen for exudative AMD; a nonstatistically significant association was seen for early AMD. Higher odds were suggested for estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) <60 mL/min/1.73 m2 and in dialysis ≥90 days (odds ratios, 1.40 and 1.74, respectively). There was alignment seen for continuous renal markers with a biological gradient (odds ratio, 1.30 per standard deviation decrease in eGFR). In two Mendelian randomization studies, a causal association was supported between lower eGFR and AMD (pooled odds ratio, 1.65). For most subgroups, overall certainty ranged from moderate to low/very low due to heterogeneity and imprecision."Our synthesis shows that CKD may be correlated with a small-moderate risk of AMD. Reduced eGFR, albuminuria, and dialysis exposure may be associated with higher odds of AMD, with supportive, though not uniformly consistent, genetic evidence," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter