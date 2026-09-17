Eye Care

Retinal Imaging Can ID Atrial Fibrillation Years Before Diagnosis

Each SD decrease in macular ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer thickness associated with significant 27 percent increased risk for a-fib
eye vision
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Atrial Fibrillation
Retina Damage
logo
www.healthday.com