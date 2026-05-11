Risk for Glaucoma Reduced With CGRP Inhibitor Use for Prevention of Migraine

MONDAY, May 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with migraine receiving preventive treatment, use of calcitonin gene-related peptide inhibitors (CGRPi) is associated with a reduced risk for glaucoma, according to a study published online May 6 in Neurology.Chien-Chih Chou, Ph.D., from the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a multinational retrospective cohort study involving adults diagnosed with migraine who received migraine preventive medications in 2018 to 2024. Participants were categorized into the CGRPi group and the non-CGRPi group; the groups were propensity score-matched in a 1:1 ratio and followed for up to three years for incident glaucoma.The final analysis included 73,644 individuals. The researchers found that CGRPi users experienced a lower risk for glaucoma development within three years since the first prescription compared with non-CGRPi users (hazard ratio, 0.75). Individuals using CGRPi also had a reduced risk for glaucoma compared with those using topiramate, valproate, propranolol, metoprolol, lisinopril, amitriptyline, and venlafaxine (hazard ratios, 0.73, 0.54, 0.76, 0.76, 0.49, 0.69, and 0.68, respectively). A reduced risk for glaucoma was only seen for users of monoclonal antibody CGRPi compared with non-CGRPi users in an analysis based on the specific CGRPi used (hazard ratio, 0.77). Older adults, women, and those with chronic migraine or migraine without aura had a reduced risk for glaucoma associated with CGRPi use."Since CGRP inhibitors help regulate blood vessel contraction and inflammation in the nervous system, there has been hope that these drugs could benefit eye health in people at risk of glaucoma," coauthor Chien-Hsiang Weng, M.D., M.P.H., from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter