Eye Care

Risk for Glaucoma Reduced With CGRP Inhibitor Use for Prevention of Migraine

Use of CGRPi, especially monoclonal antibody CGRPi, linked to reduced risk for glaucoma compared with other migraine preventive medications
Senior woman undergoing eye exam, glaucoma
Adobe Stock, RossandHelen
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Migraine
Glaucoma
Biologics
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