Eye Care

Semaglutide Not Linked to Higher Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration Risk

However, authors say findings are limited to adults with diabetes
senior eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Medications
Macular Degeneration
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Semaglutide
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