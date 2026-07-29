Semaglutide Not Linked to Higher Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration Risk

WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (NVAMD) risk is not increased with semaglutide among adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online June 1 in Ophthalmology.Cindy X. Cai, M.D., from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues investigated the potential association of semaglutide and NVAMD using data from adults with type 2 diabetes prescribed semaglutide (227,971 individuals), dulaglutide (68,588 individuals), exenatide (5,460 individuals), empagliflozin (252,356 individuals), sitagliptin (100,083 individuals), or glipizide (213,515 individuals) for the first time.The researchers found that the risk for NVAMD among semaglutide users was similar to users of dulaglutide (based on condition codes alone: hazard ratio [HR], 0.57; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.21 to 1.57; P = 0.28; or based on condition codes and procedures: HR, 0.25; 95 percent CI, 0.05 to 1.27; P = 0.10), empagliflozin (HR, 0.98; 95 percent CI, 0.54 to 1.79; P = 0.94 and HR, 0.79; 95 percent CI, 0.38 to 1.64; P = 0.52, respectively), sitagliptin (HR, 2.08; 95 percent CI, 0.90 to 4.83; P = 0.09 and HR, 1.80; 95 percent CI, 0.55 to 5.86; P = 0.33, respectively), and glipizide (HR, 0.83; 95 percent CI, 0.35 to 2.02; P = 0.69 and HR, 0.50; 95 percent CI, 0.21 to 1.19; P = 0.12, respectively). With semaglutide, there was neither an increased nor decreased risk for NVAMD (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 0.92; 95 percent CI, 0.67 to 1.26; P = 0.60 and IRR, 1.02; 95 percent CI, 0.76 to 1.36; P = 0.92, respectively). No associations were seen for any of the other GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs) or non-GLP-1 RAs."Our study only looked at patients with existing type 2 diabetes who were prescribed semaglutide and other GLP-1 RAs," Cai said in a statement. "We can't say if our findings hold true beyond this patient group."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter