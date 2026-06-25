Eye Care

Smartphone-Based Self-Screening Can ID Ocular Surface Malignancies

CaptureTumor achieved AUC of 0.905, which was comparable with performance of slitlamp-based model
eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Artificial Intelligence
Tumors
Eye Health
Smartphone
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