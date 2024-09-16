Social Determinants of Health Affect Monitoring for Diabetic Retinopathy

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Certain social determinants of health (SDOH) affect monitoring for diabetic retinopathy (DR), according to a study published online Sept. 12 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Azraa S. Chaudhury, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues examined the association between multiple SDOH and monitoring for DR in accordance with clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) in a cohort study conducted in 11 U.S. medical centers including 37,397 adults with diabetes.

The researchers found that the odds of having eye-care visits were lower for Black and White patients with diabetes living in rural communities compared with those of the same race in urban communities (adjusted odds ratios [aORs], 0.12 and 0.75, respectively). Higher odds of having an eye-care visit were seen for sicker Black and White patients, defined by the Charlson Comorbidity Index (aORs, 1.04 and 1.05, respectively). Black patients with preexisting DR had lower odds of visits, while White patients with preexisting DR had higher odds of visits compared with those without preexisting DR. Lower odds of eye-care visits were reported by White patients with Medicare and Medicaid compared with those with commercial health insurance. Lower odds of eye-care visits were also reported by Hispanic White patients versus non-Hispanic White patients (aOR, 0.85).

"This study found that approximately half of patients with diabetes were undergoing DR monitoring that conformed to CPGs," the authors write. "These findings support exploring targeted interventions to improve care quality for these groups."

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

