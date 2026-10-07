Eye Care

Statin Use Linked to Lower Risk for Glaucoma Incidence

Statin treatment also associated with lower risks for treatment escalation, including surgery, topical ocular hypotensive prescription
eye vision cataract glaucoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Statins
Glaucoma
Eye Health
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