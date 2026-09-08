Eye Care

Stem Cell Treatment Feasible for Aniridia-Related Keratopathy

RAFT-OS transplant feasible and associated with early ocular surface improvement
eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stem Cells
Eye Health
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