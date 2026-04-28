Eye Care

Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography May Predict Diabetic Nephropathy

Nonperfusion area associated with diabetic nephropathy severity
kidneys
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Diabetes
Therapy & Procedures
Diabetic Retinopathy
Biomarkers
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