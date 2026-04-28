Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography May Predict Diabetic Nephropathy

TUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Nonperfusion area detected by swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) may predict diabetic nephropathy (DN) severity, according to a study published in the July issue of the American Journal of Ophthalmology.Itika Garg, M.D., from the Harvard Retinal Imaging Lab in Boston, and colleagues evaluated if swept-source OCTA quantitative metrics can serve as noninvasive biomarkers of DN in patients with diabetes mellitus. The analysis included 375 eyes (234 patients) imaged using 12-mm × 12-mm angiograms centered on the fovea.The researchers found that 62 percent of participants had chronic kidney disease (CKD) and 47 percent had albuminuria. There was an association between increasing nonperfusion area and risk for albuminuria (odds ratio [OR], 1.17), CKD (OR, 1.06), CKD severity, and Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) risk categories. Vessel density (VD) and vessel skeletonized density significantly varied by KDIGO risk categories (very high versus low and moderate risk) and albuminuria severity (A3 versus A1). For those with no or mild diabetic retinopathy, a more circular foveal avascular zone and higher VD were associated with absent albuminuria."OCTA may be used to help identify patients at high risk for mortality and CKD severity based on the KDIGO 2024 guidelines and help tailor individualized treatment plans," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and therapeutics industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter