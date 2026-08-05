Eye Care

Tadalafil Linked to Glaucoma in Men With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms

Glaucoma risk increased compared with non-phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor in men with LUTS
senior eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Urine Problems
Prostate Management
Glaucoma
Cialis
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