Eye Care

Variable Correlations Seen Between Geographic Atrophy Enlargement Rates in Fellow Eyes

Key geographic atrophy characteristics include area, location, and focality
retina eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Macular Degeneration
Eye Health

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