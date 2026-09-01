Eye Care

Virtual Reality-Based Digital Defocus Vision Training May Aid Myopia in Children

Effect is small, but the intervention is safe
child eye vision
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vision Problems
Child Development
Myopia
Virtual Reality
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