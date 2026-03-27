Eye Care

Vitreous Floaters Confer Increased Risk for Retinal Detachment

Relative risk significantly increased for acute floaters and flashes, many floaters, many floaters and flashes
eye retina vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Eye Floaters
Eye Health
Retina Damage

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