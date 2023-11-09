10.2 Percent of Under 65s Uninsured in 2022

THURSDAY, Nov. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- In 2022, 10.2 percent of people younger than 65 years were uninsured, and 8.6 percent of people of all ages were uninsured, according to two reports published online Nov. 9 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Emily P. Terlizzi, M.P.H., and Robin A. Cohen, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, estimated health insurance coverage using data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey, categorized by age group, state Medicaid expansion status, and other factors. The researchers found that among people younger than 65 years, 10.2, 64.0, and 28.2 percent were uninsured, had private coverage, and had public coverage at the time of the interview, respectively. Adults aged 18 to 64 years were more likely to be uninsured in non-Medicaid expansion states versus Medicaid expansion states (19.6 versus 9.1 percent). Among children ages 0 to 17 years, the results were similar.

In a second study, Cohen and Terlizzi examined health insurance coverage based on selected sociodemographic characteristics using data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey. The researchers found that 8.6 percent of people of all ages were uninsured at the time of the interview in 2022, including 10.2 percent of people younger than age 65 years. Among children and working age adults (ages 18 to 64 years), 4.2 and 12.4 percent, respectively, were uninsured. Among people younger than 65 years, 64.0 percent were covered by private health insurance, including 56.0 and 6.8 percent with employment-based coverage and directly purchased coverage, respectively.

"In the United States, few adults age 65 and older are without health insurance coverage because most adults in this age group are eligible for health care coverage through the Medicare program," Cohen and Terlizzi write.

