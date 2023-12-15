$18 Million in Illegal E-Cigarettes Seized by U.S. Authorities

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A three-day operation at Los Angeles International Airport has resulted in the seizure of 41 shipments of illegal electronic cigarettes worth more than $18 million, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The more than 1.4 million illegal vaping products included the hugely popular brand Elf Bar, as well as other flavored vapes that have been banned by the agency.

Many of the products were intentionally mis-declared as items like toys, shoes. or household items in an attempt to evade customs, the FDA said.

"Those shamelessly attempting to smuggle illegal e-cigarettes, particularly those that appeal to youth, into this country should take heed of today's announcement. Federal agencies are on to their antics and will not hesitate to take action," Brian King, director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, said in an agency news release.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids applauded the news, noting that Elf Bar was the most commonly used brand among young vapers in the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey. "This is the strongest enforcement action the government has taken to clear the market of illegal flavored e-cigarette products that are addicting our kids and endangering their health," Yolonda Richardson, president and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement.

In May, the FDA had placed companies associated with Elf Bar brand vapes and other illegal e-cigarettes onto an import alert "red list," which allows the agency to detain products without conducting a full inspection at the time of entry. The FDA conducted its subsequent operation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Prior to the action, agents scoured shipping invoices to identify shipments that could potentially contain illegal products. The shipments included flavored Elf Bar vapes, as well as other products from Chinese manufacturer iMiracle Shenzhen with names like EB Design, EB Create, and Lost Mary.

"The FDA is committed to continuing to stem the flow of illegal e-cigarettes into the United States," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., said in the FDA news release. "Unscrupulous companies try everything they can to bring unauthorized, youth-appealing tobacco products into the country. The FDA will remain vigilant, and together with our federal partners, stop these imports before they make it into the hands of our nation's youth."

