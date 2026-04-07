General Health

2014 to 2023 Saw Increase in Imaging Turnaround Time

Authors say this could be an indicator of capacity issues within the radiology workforce
Health care professional analyzing imaging test of human head
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Imaging Devices
Doctors
Diagnosis
Health Care Workers

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