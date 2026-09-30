General Health

2016 to 2024 Saw Increase in Patients Using Medical Cannabis

Chronic pain was most common patient-reported qualifying condition, accounting for 64.5 and 31.9 percent in 2016 and 2024
Teen rolling a marijuana joint
Deposit Photos
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Anxiety
Marijuana
Cannabis
Addiction
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
logo
www.healthday.com