General Health

AA: Pulmonary Aspiration, Regurgitation Under Anesthesia More Likely With GLP-1 RAs

In national prospective study, 2.9 percent of those undergoing anesthesia reported receiving GLP-1 receptor agonists
anesthesia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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