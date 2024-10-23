Adult Hypertension Prevalence 47.7 Percent From August 2021 to August 2023

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- During August 2021 to August 2023, the prevalence of adult hypertension was 47.7 percent, with hypertension higher in men than women, according to an October data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Cheryl D. Fryar, M.S.P.H., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine the prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control of hypertension among U.S. adults during August 2021 to August 2023.

The researchers found that the prevalence of adult hypertension was 47.7 percent during August 2021 to August 2023. Hypertension was higher in men than women (50.8 versus 44.6 percent) and increased with age: 23.4, 52.5, and 71.6 percent for ages 18 to 39, 40 to 59, and 60 years and older, respectively. Overall, 59.2 percent of those with hypertension were aware of their hypertension status. Of adults with hypertension, 51.2 percent were currently taking medication to lower blood pressure. One-fifth (20.7 percent) of adults with hypertension had their blood pressure controlled to less than 130/80 mm Hg. From 2017-March 2020 to August 2021-August 2023, there was no significant change seen in awareness, treatment, or control of hypertension.

"Based on recent national data from August 2021 through August 2023, the prevalence of hypertension remains above the Healthy People 2030 target goal to lower blood pressure to 41.9 percent of the population or below," the authors write. "However, the prevalence of controlled hypertension at 20.7 percent is higher than the Healthy People 2030 target goal of 18.9 percent or above."

