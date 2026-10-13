American College of Surgeons, Sept. 26-29

The annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons was held this year from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C., and attracted participants from around the world, including surgeons, medical experts, allied health professionals, and administrators. The conference included hundreds of general and specialty sessions, postgraduate courses, scientific paper presentations, video-based education presentations, and posters focusing on the latest advances in surgical care.ACS: Prostate Cancer Treatments Linked to Distinct Morbidity PatternsWEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Radiation therapy and radical prostatectomy have distinct morbidity profiles that support individualized treatment decisions, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextACS: Risk for Subsequent CRC Reduced With AppendectomyTUESDAY, Oct. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with acute appendicitis, appendectomy is associated with lower subsequent risk of colorectal cancer compared with antibiotic management alone, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextACS: Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. Counties Have No SurgeonMONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. counties lack a surgeon, with great variance in county-level availability by surgeon specialty and geographic area, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextACS: Survival Longer for Younger Versus Older Patients Diagnosed With Metastatic CRCFRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Younger patients (younger than 45 years) diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer have longer survival compared with older patients, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextACS: Aggregate Surgeon Supply Projected to Decline to 2038THURSDAY, Oct. 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Aggregate surgeon supply is projected to decline to 2038, resulting in a national workforce adequacy of 83.4 percent, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextACS: Mortality Elevated for Certain Common Emergency General SurgeriesTUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Mortality has consistently increased for adults undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis, acute cholecystitis, and abdominal wall hernia with obstruction or gangrene, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextACS: Transformer-Based Model Can ID Pancreatic Cancer RiskTUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A transformer-based model can predict personalized risk for pancreatic cancer five years prior to diagnosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons, held from Sept. 26 to 29 in Washington, D.C.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter