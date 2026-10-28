General Health

ASA: Perioperative GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Tied to Better Outcomes After Elective Noncardiac Surgery

Postoperative benefits include lower odds of major adverse cardiovascular events or infections
ASA: Perioperative GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Tied to Better Outcomes After Elective Noncardiac Surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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