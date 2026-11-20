FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Both large and very small waist circumferences (WC) are linked to a heightened risk for death for men and women across a broad range of body mass index (BMI) categories, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.Sang-Wook Yi, M.D., Ph.D., from the Catholic Kwandong University College of Medicine in Gangneung-si, South Korea, and colleagues examined the joint association of BMI and WC with mortality by sex and age. The analysis included 8.9 million men and 8.3 million women who underwent routine health screening from 2009 to 2010 and were followed through June 2024 for all-cause mortality.The researchers found that during a mean follow-up of 13.9 years, both high and very low WC were associated with increased mortality across all BMI categories (12 to 50 kg/m²). For each 5-cm increase in WC at or above age- and BMI-specific medians, there was an association with higher mortality for both men (16 percent) and women (14 percent). With age, BMI-specific WC ranges and BMI-WC combinations associated with lowest mortality shifted upward. Individuals with 5 cm lower WC and BMI 2 to 3 units lower showed similar mortality as normal or slightly overweight individuals with BMI-specific high WC."In nonobese individuals with BMI-specific high WC, targeting WC reduction without necessarily pursuing weight loss may offer better longevity benefits, underscoring the importance of tailoring obesity management to BMI-WC profiles," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter