General Health

Double Shifts Disrupt Normal Cortisol Patterns

Cortisol levels nearly twofold higher at midnight in female nurses working double shift
headache stress migraine doctor nurse
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Nursing
Occupational Health
Cortisol
Health Care Workers
Job Stress

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