General Health

ECO: Distinct Sex-Linked Cardiometabolic, Inflammatory Patterns Seen in Obesity

Men had significantly higher waist circumference and systolic BP and elevated hepatic enzymes and triglycerides
obese overweight doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
Conference News
Sex
High Blood Pressure
Diabetes
Obesity
Cholesterol
High Cholesterol
Gender
Cardiometabolic
Body Mass Index
Biomarkers

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