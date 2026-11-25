WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Interrupting prolonged sitting with frequent brisk walks rather than one longer walk can improve blood glucose regulation, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in Obesity.Ana J. Pinto, Ph.D., from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, and colleagues compared the sustained effects of interrupting sedentary behavior with short walking bouts versus a duration-matched continuous bout of walking on glucose homeostasis in adults with overweight or obesity. The analysis included 30 participants randomly assigned to 45 minutes per day of brisk walking, five days a week for six weeks, performed as either short bouts throughout the day (BREAK) or a single continuous walk (ONE).The researchers found neither intervention enhanced insulin sensitivity, although BREAK produced more favorable changes in intravenous glucose tolerance test-derived glucose (−1,652.9 mg/dL min−1) and the glucose tolerance index (0.54 percent/minute) compared with ONE. There were also improvements in free-living daily time in range (82 to 94 percent; odds ratio, 7.2), coefficient of variation (−4.4 percent), and the average daily risk ratio (−9.4) for BREAK versus ONE."Our findings suggest that how we distribute physical activity throughout the day may be just as important as how much we do," coauthor Audrey Bergouignan, Ph.D., also from the University of Colorado, said in a statement. "Rather than relying solely on a single exercise session, regularly interrupting prolonged sitting with short walks may offer additional benefits for blood glucose regulation, especially in people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter