General Health

GERD Linked to Increased Risk for Incident Acute Myocardial Infarction

Meta-analysis reveals 27 percent increased risk for incident acute myocardial infarction
GERD reflux
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Attack
Gerd

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com