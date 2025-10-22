GERD Linked to Increased Risk for Incident Acute Myocardial Infarction

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with preexisting gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for incident acute myocardial infarction (AMI), according to a study published online Oct. 13 in JGH Open.Tinsae Anebo, M.D., from Jefferson Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine whether GERD is a risk factor for AMI. The meta-analysis included 1,324,362 participants from six studies.The researchers found that compared with those without GERD, patients with GERD had a 27 percent increased risk for incident AMI (pooled relative risk, 1.27). No significant publication bias was seen in the funnel plot. Chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and autonomic dysfunction were potential mechanisms underlying this association."Our study revealed that GERD is associated with a higher incidence of AMI. Further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms, evaluate preventive strategies, and develop targeted interventions to mitigate this risk and improve patient care," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter