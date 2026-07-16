General Health

High-Dose Intravenous Vitamin C May Benefit Trauma Patients

Review shows potential benefits include lower risks for death and sepsis
saline intravenous IV
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vitamins and Minerals
Emergencies
Mortality
Intensive Care
Trauma
Sepsis
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