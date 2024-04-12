High Prevalence of Type D Personality Seen in People With Hypothyroidism

FRIDAY, April 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Among people with hypothyroidism, the prevalence of type D personality (a vulnerability factor for general psychological distress) is high, according to a study published online April 9 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Petros Perros, M.B.B.S., M.D., from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a multinational cross-sectional survey study to examine type D personality in hypothyroidism. Data were included from 3,523 responses of individuals with self-reported, treated hypothyroidism.

The researchers found that the prevalence of type D personality was 54.2 percent. Type D personality was significantly associated with several respondent characteristics (age, marital status, ethnicity, household income, comorbidities, type of treatment for hypothyroidism, and most recent thyroid-stimulating hormone level), anxiety, depression, and somatic symptom disorder. No associations were seen for sex, cause of hypothyroidism, years of education, or employment status. Type D personality was also associated with poor control of hypothyroidism symptoms by medication, dissatisfaction with care and hypothyroidism treatment, and a negative impact of hypothyroidism on everyday living.

"Type D personality may be an important determinant of dissatisfaction with treatment and care among some people with hypothyroidism. Our findings require independent confirmation from studies that focus on type D personality," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text