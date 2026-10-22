General Health

Initiating Vasopressin at Lower Threshold Does Not Reduce Septic Shock Mortality

Initiating vasopressin at lower dose of other vasopressors does not reduce 28-day mortality
black teen hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs
Mortality
Hospitals
Sepsis
Hypotension
logo
www.healthday.com