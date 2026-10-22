Initiating Vasopressin at Lower Threshold Does Not Reduce Septic Shock Mortality

THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A strategy recommending initiation of vasopressin at a lower dose of other vasopressors does not reduce 28-day mortality for patients in septic shock, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Ithan D. Peltan, M.D., from Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, and colleagues compared the effects of hospital-level strategies initiating vasopressin infusion at a lower versus higher threshold on outcomes in 3,959 unique patients with septic shock in a cluster-randomized, pragmatic clinical strategy trial. The intervention involved implementation of septic shock management strategies recommending fixed-dose vasopressin initiation when the total dose of other vasopressors reached 0.1 μg/kg/min (lower-threshold strategy) or 0.4 μg/kg/min of norepinephrine or equivalent (higher-threshold strategy).The researchers found that of the patients more likely to experience differential management under the tested hospital-level vasopressin dose strategies, 68.0 and 42.7 percent cared for under the lower- and higher-threshold strategies, respectively, received vasopressin. The maximum vasopressor dose received prior to vasopressin initiation was a median of 0.14 versus 0.34 μg/kg/min of norepinephrine or equivalent in the hospital-level strategy recommending a lower- versus a higher-dose threshold for vasopressin initiation. Twenty-eight-day mortality occurred in 31.8 and 33.0 percent of patients treated with the hospital-level strategy recommending initiation of vasopressin at a lower- versus higher-dose threshold of other vasopressors, respectively. In both strategies for vasopressin initiation, there were a median of 29 kidney replacement therapy-free days."Our study suggests that hospitals can take a more conservative approach, helping deliver effective care while using resources wisely," Peltan said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter