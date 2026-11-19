THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adoption of the Lancet Commission diagnostic framework is recommended to improve obesity care, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Nature.An Pan, Ph.D., from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues reported the comparative performance of the 2025 Lancet Commission-proposed framework, recommending anthropometric measures beyond body mass index (BMI) to confirm obesity status, versus conventional BMI-based classification using data from 844,108 adults across four cohorts.The researchers found that complementing BMI with waist circumference and waist-to-height ratio data showed that BMI alone overestimated and underestimated obesity in 1.2 to 3.1 percent and 5.2 to 8.6 percent of participants, respectively, across cohorts. Relative to BMI-based classification, the combined anthropometric definition increased the prevalence of overall obesity by 3.3 to 7.4 percent. Overall, clinical obesity accounted for 22.7 to 31.3 percent of total obesity; the overall population prevalence was 5.6 to 10.9 percent. No progression to clinical obesity over 10 years was seen for a large proportion (77.4 to 91.3 percent) of individuals with preclinical obesity at baseline. Mortality risk was increased in association with the combined anthropometric definition of obesity, but not with BMI-only obesity. Substantially higher all-cause mortality was seen in association with clinical obesity (hazard ratio, 1.69), while only a modest risk was seen in association with preclinical obesity (hazard ratio, 1.19)."The marked differences in prognosis between clinical and preclinical obesity, consistently observed across countries and ethnic groups, support global adoption of the new framework to improve obesity care and policy worldwide," Pan said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter