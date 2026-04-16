General Health

Large Language Models Perform Poorly for Differential Diagnosis

Differential diagnosis was less accurate than diagnostic testing, but final diagnosis and management were more accurate
ai robot artificial intelligence machine learning
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Artificial Intelligence
Diagnosis
Deep Learning Model

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