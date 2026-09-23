General Health

Less Intraoperative Crystalloid Fluid Not Tied to Worse Surgical Outcomes

The findings, observed during the 2024 intravenous fluid shortage, challenge common practice
Less Intraoperative Crystalloid Fluid Not Tied to Worse Surgical Outcomes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Surgery
Hospitals
Public Safety
Drug Shortages
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