General Health

Living Alone Linked to Increased Risk for Death From Multiple Causes

Risks increases for mortality from all causes combined, heart disease, suicide, and all injuries for those aged 18 to 64 years and 65 years and older
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Diabetes
Colon Cancer
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Mortality
Injuries
Suicide
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Heart Disease