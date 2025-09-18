General Health

Magnesium Depletion Linked to Increased Overactive Bladder Risk

Association was particularly pronounced in women, nonsmokers, middle-aged adults, and those with obesity
urinary bathroom overactive bladder
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vitamins and Minerals
Overactive Bladder
Bladder Problems

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com