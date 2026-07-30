General Health

Many Young Adults Not Prepared to Manage Their Own Health Care

Nearly 1 in 6 parents say their 18- to 25-year-old does not handle any basic health care responsibilities on their own
doctor with clipboard and young male patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Parenting
Child Health
Institutional
Insurance
Family
Children's Health
Health Care Utilization
Young Adult
Health Care
Children
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