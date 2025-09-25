Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Risk for Severe Periodontal Disease

THURSDAY, Sept. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Low adherence to the Mediterranean diet is associated with severe periodontal disease and greater systemic inflammation, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in the Journal of Periodontology.Giuseppe Mainas, Ph.D., from King's College London, and colleagues investigated the association between diet, severity of periodontitis, and periodontal and systemic inflammation. The analysis included 195 consecutive hospital patients who underwent a full periodontal assessment, had blood samples taken, and filled out a food frequency questionnaire.The researchers found that low adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with periodontitis stage III to IV (odds ratio, 0.35). More frequent red meat consumption was independently associated with more severe periodontitis stage (odds ratio, 2.75). There were moderate associations between periodontal disease severity and both circulating high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and interleukin (IL)-6. However, in an adjusted analysis, only the IL-6 association persisted. There was a significant inverse relationship between consumption of several plant-derived food groups and increased levels of hs-CRP, IL-1α, IL-6, IL-10, and IL-17."Our research offers an important starting point that can lead to more research to better understand the relationship between food intake and gum disease," Mainas said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter