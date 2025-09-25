General Health

Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Risk for Severe Periodontal Disease

Higher consumption of red meat independently linked to higher risk for severe disease
Mediterranean diet concept. Top view of food ingredients and chalkboard with words Mediterranean Diet in center
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Inflammation
Journal
Vegetarianism
Mediterranean Diet
Food and Nutrition
Vegan Diet
Gum Disease
dental health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com