Metabolomics, Proteomics Improve Prediction of Elevated BP in Teens

FRIDAY, Oct. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For adolescents, metabolomics and proteomics with known risk factors improve prediction of elevated blood pressure (EBP) after bariatric surgery, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in Hypertension.Shudi Pan, from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined whether preoperative metabolomic and proteomic profiles predict long-term EBP changes better than known risk factors. The study included 108 participants from the Teen-Longitudinal Assessment of Bariatric Surgery. Features predictive of EBP reductions five years postsurgery were identified using an elastic net model with stability selection. The consistency of association direction was examined in a multiethnic, noninterventional adolescent cohort with 79 participants.The researchers found that for predicting EBP reductions, metabolite- and protein-based models with known risk factors each outperformed known-risk-factor-only models. Across cohorts, consistent associations were seen for higher levels of four metabolites (uric acid, taurocholic acid, nonadecanoic acid, and cystine) with a reduced likelihood of EBP improvement or blood pressure improvement. In both cohorts, serine protease inhibitor, clade A, member 11; intercellular adhesion molecule 5; and tubulointerstitial nephritis antigen-like 1 demonstrated consistent associations."If we can predict outcomes before surgery, we can consider alternative treatment plans for those unlikely to benefit," Pan said in a statement. "This opens the door to more personalized, effective approaches to managing hypertension early in life."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).