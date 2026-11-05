More Than 1 in 4 Americans Misrepresent Symptoms to Get Antibiotics

THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- More than 25 percent of Americans misrepresent symptoms to obtain antibiotics for themselves or a child, according to two studies published online Oct. 30 in JAMA Network Open.Alistair Thorpe, Ph.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues examined the prevalence of, reasons for, and characteristics associated with self-reported misrepresentation of symptoms to obtain antibiotics in a survey study involving 959 individuals. The researchers found that 27.9 percent of respondents reported ever misrepresenting symptoms to a clinician in order to get antibiotics, including 40.3, 7.1, and 52.6 percent who exaggerated existing symptoms, fabricated symptoms, and did both, respectively. The most frequently misrepresented symptoms were cold-like symptoms (65.7 percent). Illness severity, perceived antibiotic efficacy, returning to responsibilities, and desire for autonomy in their treatment decision were the most commonly endorsed reasons for misrepresenting symptoms.In a second study, Thorpe and colleagues examined the the prevalence, motivations, and characteristics associated with symptom misrepresentation to obtain antibiotics among U.S. caregivers. Data were included for 236 caregivers; 26.7 percent reported ever misrepresenting a child's symptoms to obtain antibiotics. Overall, 24.2, 23.6, and 19.1 percent of caregivers reported exaggerating symptoms, fabricating symptoms, and doing both, respectively. The most common reasons that parents endorsed for misrepresenting symptoms were that the child felt really sick, they believed that antibiotics were the only thing that would help, they believed antibiotics would help the child to return to responsibilities, and they knew their child's medical history better than the clinician."The next step is to look at strategies that help patients express their preferences and communicate what they're feeling to their provider, and for their provider to hear them, understand their concerns, and reassure them," Thorpe said in a statement.One author from both studies disclosed ties to a medical insurance company and a national telehealth provider.Abstract/Full Text 1Abstract/Full Text 2Editorial.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter