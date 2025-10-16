New Definition of Obesity Led to Increased Prevalence of Obesity

THURSDAY, Oct. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Implementation of a new definition of obesity yields a substantial increase in the prevalence of obesity, according to a study published online Oct. 15 in JAMA Network Open.Lindsay T. Fourman, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues examined the clinical implications of the new definition of obesity, as proposed by a recent Lancet Commission. Obesity was defined as body mass index (BMI) above the traditional threshold plus at least one elevated anthropometric measure or BMI greater than 40 (BMI-plus-anthropometric obesity) or BMI below the traditional obesity threshold with at least two elevated anthropometric measures (anthropometric-only obesity).Of 301,026 individuals, 68.6 percent had obesity according to the new definition compared with 42.9 percent according to the traditional definition, due to inclusion of those with anthropometric-only obesity. The researchers found that 36.1 percent of the overall cohort had clinical obesity according to the new definition, with the prevalence increasing by age (among those aged 70 years or older, 54.4 percent had clinical obesity). The odds ratios of organ dysfunction were 3.31 and 1.76 for those with BMI-plus-anthropometric obesity and anthropometric-only obesity per the new definition compared with no obesity. Compared with no obesity or organ dysfunction, clinical obesity conferred elevated risks for incident diabetes, cardiovascular events, and all-cause mortality (adjusted hazard ratios, 6.11, 5.88, and 2.71, respectively)."With potentially 70 percent of the adult population now considered to have excess fat, we need to better understand what treatment approaches to prioritize," Fourman said in a statement.Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry, one of whom also serves as a consultant to Marathon Assets Management.Abstract/Full TextEditorial.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter